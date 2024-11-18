TRY OUR NEW GULAB JAMUN CHAI LATTE!
Sips & Scoops Handcrafted Coffee 1689 Arden Way, Suite 1110
Handcrafted
- Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Espresso, milk, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, and brown sugar drizzle.$6.95
- Pumpkin Pie Latte
Espresso, pumpkin pie flavoring, milk, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs.$7.50
- Caramel Apple Butter Latte
Espresso, caramel apple butter flavoring, milk, whipped cream, caramel drizzle.$7.75
- Cookie Butter Cold Brew Latte
Cold brew coffee, milk, and cookie butter syrup topped with whipped cream and crushed Biscoff cookies (served over ice)$7.95
- Iced Hazelnut Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, cardamom, hazelnut, and other warming spices, combined with milk.$6.95
- Honey Butter Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee topped with housemade honey butter sweet cream.$6.75
- Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese matcha, carefully whisked into velvety milk, and topped with housemade strawberry sweet cream.$6.95
- Ube Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee topped with housemade ube sweet cream.$6.75
- Cold Brew Float
Cold brew coffee, milk, and ice cream.$7.95
- Iced Pistachio Latte
Espresso, milk, & pistachio syrup$6.75
- Caramel Dalgona Coffee
Hand beaten coffee, made by whipping equal parts coffee, sugar, and water (topped with caramel drizzle).$6.95
- Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese matcha frothed into steamed milk.$6.75
- Water Bottle$1.95
Affogato/Ice Cream
Tea, Lemonade, & Energy
- Butterfly Mango Tea w/ Blue Heart Jelly
Butterfly pea tea, mango flavoring, lemonade - topped with edible blue heart-shaped jelly.$6.95
- Thai Milk Tea
Thai tea, milk, sugar.$6.95
- Tea
A classic cup of tea, available hot or iced.$3.95
- Charged Arnold Palmer
Iced tea + lemonade-flavored energy drink with 120 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$6.95
- Classic Lemonade$4.95
- Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade topped with freeze-dried strawberries pieces.$5.95
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Blue Raspberry-flavored lemonade.$5.95
- Strawberry Surge Energy
Strawberry-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.95
- Mango Mania Energy
Mango-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.95
- Mango Kiwi Lemonade
Mango flavored lemonade and kiwi bits.$5.95
- Mango Lemonade
Mango-flavored lemonade.$5.95
- Sour Candy Lemonade
Sour candy-flavored lemonade.$5.95
- Sour Candy Energy
Sour candy-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving$5.95
- Lightning Lime Energy
Lime-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.95
- Blue Raspberry Blitz Energy
Blue raspberry-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.95
- Rose Lemonade$5.95
- Rose Energy$5.95
Coffee/Espresso
- Hot Brewed Coffee
A classic cup of brewed coffee made from freshly ground beans.$3.95
- Espresso
A concentrated form of coffee made from freshly ground beans.$4.25
- Con Panna
Espresso topped off with whipped cream.$4.50
- Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee brewed with cold water, resulting in a smooth and less acidic flavor.$5.75
- Latte
Espresso combined with milk and foam.$5.95
- Mocha
Espresso combined with milk and chocolate sauce.$6.75
- White Chocolate Mocha$6.75
- Americano$5.50
- Coffee Bag$14.95