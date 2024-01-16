Menu
Handcrafted
- Ube Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee topped with housemade ube sweet cream.$6.20
- Honey Butter Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee topped with housemade honey butter sweet cream.$5.95
- Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Espresso, milk, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, and brown sugar drizzle.$6.25
- Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
Ceremonial-grade matcha, carefully whisked into velvety milk, and topped with housemade strawberry sweet cream.$6.95
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Frappé
Espresso, milk, and cookie butter syrup topped with whipped cream and crushed Biscoff cookies (blended).$7.50
- Iced Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and other warming spices, combined with milk.$6.50
Coffee/Espresso
- Hot Brewed Coffee
A classic cup of brewed coffee made from freshly ground beans.$3.50
- Espresso
A concentrated form of coffee made from freshly ground beans.$3.75
- Con Panna
Espresso topped off with whipped cream.$4.95
- Latte
Espresso combined with milk and foam.$5.95
- Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee brewed with cold water, resulting in a smooth and less acidic flavor.$5.25
- Mocha
Espresso combined with milk and chocolate sauce.$5.50
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.50
Tea, Lemonade, & Energy
- Butterfly Mango Tea w/ Blue Heart Jelly$6.25
- Tea$2.95
- Classic Lemonade$4.50
- Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade topped with freeze-dried strawberries pieces.$5.45
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Blue Raspberry-flavored lemonade.$5.00
- Strawberry Surge Energy
Strawberry-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.75
- Mango Mania Energy
Mango-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.75
- Blue Raspberry Blitz Energy
Blue raspberry-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.75
- Lightning Lime Energy
Lime-flavored energy drink with 80 mg of plant-based caffeine per serving.$5.75
Affogato/Ice Cream
Pastries
- Carmelia Bar$2.95
- Apple Fritter$3.75
- Apple Strudel$4.00
- Cherry Danish$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Coffeecake Muffin$4.25
- Blueberry Muffin$4.25
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Bear Claw$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Croissant$4.75
- Almond Croissant$4.95OUT OF STOCK